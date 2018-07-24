Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin with Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads, Maritime and Transport Kevin Anderson inspecting the new koala grids at Tyagarah.
Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin with Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads, Maritime and Transport Kevin Anderson inspecting the new koala grids at Tyagarah.
News

How cattle grids can stop our koalas dying on the highway

24th Jul 2018 1:00 PM

KOALA grids, similar to cattle grids, are being installed at a number of locations on the North Coast to prevent koalas from being killed on the Pacific Motorway.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said he was "thrilled” to inspect one of the first sets of grids, which was recently installed on Gulgan Road at Tyagarah.

Another grid will be installed today at Grays Lane, Tyagarah.

"Motorists are advised that for work to be carried out safely, Grays Lane access to the Pacific Motorway will be closed between 7am and 5pm,” Mr Franklin said.

"Motorists can access Grays Lane via Yarun Road from the Gulgan Road (south) interchange.”

Mr Franklin said the final set of koala grids will be installed in coming weeks at the southern Brunswick Heads interchange.

"A noise wall will also be installed on the eastern side of the Old Pacific Highway to minimise any noise impact to nearby residents from motorists travelling across the grids,” Mr Franklin said.

"I advise motorists to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

"Thank you for your patience while this construction work is carried out. Motorist safety is our priority during this time.”

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    WATCH: Convicted fraudster's walk of shame

    premium_icon WATCH: Convicted fraudster's walk of shame

    Crime NORTHERN Rivers mother of four Melissa Quinn remains on bail as she fights the two-year jail sentence she received over her fake cancer claims.

    • 24th Jul 2018 12:31 PM
    Will it snow in Northern NSW? This forecaster thinks it will

    premium_icon Will it snow in Northern NSW? This forecaster thinks it will

    Weather He's predicting the coldest winter on record

    • 24th Jul 2018 12:00 PM
    Finally, two new police officers welcomed to town

    premium_icon Finally, two new police officers welcomed to town

    News 20 years of campaigning, but now there's two full-time officers

    • 24th Jul 2018 12:00 PM
    Four white sharks caught in two hours

    Four white sharks caught in two hours

    Environment There has been plenty of shark activity this morning

    Local Partners