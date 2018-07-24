How cattle grids can stop our koalas dying on the highway

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin with Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads, Maritime and Transport Kevin Anderson inspecting the new koala grids at Tyagarah.

KOALA grids, similar to cattle grids, are being installed at a number of locations on the North Coast to prevent koalas from being killed on the Pacific Motorway.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said he was "thrilled” to inspect one of the first sets of grids, which was recently installed on Gulgan Road at Tyagarah.

Another grid will be installed today at Grays Lane, Tyagarah.

"Motorists are advised that for work to be carried out safely, Grays Lane access to the Pacific Motorway will be closed between 7am and 5pm,” Mr Franklin said.

"Motorists can access Grays Lane via Yarun Road from the Gulgan Road (south) interchange.”

Mr Franklin said the final set of koala grids will be installed in coming weeks at the southern Brunswick Heads interchange.

"A noise wall will also be installed on the eastern side of the Old Pacific Highway to minimise any noise impact to nearby residents from motorists travelling across the grids,” Mr Franklin said.

"I advise motorists to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

"Thank you for your patience while this construction work is carried out. Motorist safety is our priority during this time.”

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.