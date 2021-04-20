How Casino meatworks is helping to save our koalas

A koala in a tree. Casino Food Co-op will be planting 2000 trees to strengthen their population.

A koala in a tree. Casino Food Co-op will be planting 2000 trees to strengthen their population.

Australia's largest meat processing co-operative is set to demonstrate how the Northern Rivers' beef industry and our fluffiest natives can coexist.

Casino Food Co-op will help Bangalow Koalas plant 2000 trees on a parcel of "high value koala habitat" land, owned by a co-op landholder and linking two high koala populations.

NCMC Member Services representative Joe Leven said it was just one "proactive" project in a series aimed at improving catchment water health and changing the narrative.

"It's an opportunity to showcase what is currently being done and telling the stories aren't already being told," he said.

"We're getting a very very clear message from customers and the supply chain globally that there is an interest in environmental steerage, how food is produced and whether it is produced in sustainable landscapes.

"It's a very important story to tell because stigmas and images may exist.

"These productions can be sustainable and you can maintain beef production while strengthening environmental biodiversity.

"You can grow both side-by-side in a strong relationship."

The Casino Food Co-op (formerly known as the Northern Cooperative Meat Company) hopes to strengthen environmental biodiversity.

The project was a win-win, with the tree planting also boosting native species around creeks used by cattle and minimising eroding riverbanks.

"There is an ecologist in every farmer and this just one in a range of projects, helping the little fluffy friends we love so dearly," Mr Leven said.

"This project demonstrates that in fact, a positive can lead to another positive."

More than 800 farmers are members of the Richmond Valley co-op.

The koala tree planting working bee commences at Tuesday, 9am on Swift Rd, Coffee Camp.

Bookings are essential via president@bangalowkoalas.com.au

Originally published as How Casino meatworks is helping to save our koalas