How caravan owners can save almost $500

GREY nomads, families and adventurers can expect to see huge savings on registration costs with a 40 per cent discount kicking in from today.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the government's decision to reduce the motor vehicle tax on privately-registered caravans and camper trailers would help ease cost of living pressures.

"There is never a better time to start planning your summer road trip with savings of up to $471 on new registrations and renewals if you own a caravan or camper-trailer," he said.

"Not only will this put money back into hip pockets, it will encourage more people to travel and do business.

"Even better, the pensioners who already receive free rego on their motor vehicle are still eligible for the discount if they own a caravan or camper trailer," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The reduction applies to new registrations and renewals of privately-registered caravans and purpose-built camper trailers, from 255kg up to 4.5 tonnes."

The reduction will be applied automatically to new registrations and renewals from November 1.

The "significant discounts" have been welcomed by the NRMA.

Parks and Resorts chief executive, Paul Davies, said the savings would boost domestic tourism by making travel more affordable.

"Growing domestic tourism could contribute $62 billion in overnight visitor expenditure nationally by 2030, and measures like this help encourage people to make the choice to holiday at home and boost regional economies," he said.

"NRMA research shows caravan and camping visitors spent $1.4 billion in New South Wales in 2016/17, and 92 per cent of that was in our regions.

"In addition, for every dollar spent in a holiday park $1.38 is returned to local communities.

"The great Australian road trip is as popular as ever, we know that 86 per cent of domestic trips are self-drive holidays.

"While we have world-class destinations to visit right on our doorstep, there's no doubt the increasing cost of living is impacting the decisions people make now when planning a holiday."