TOUGH TIMES: A desalination unit has been delivered to Tenterfield, but residents should still be careful with water.
Environment

How can you stick to 120L per day?

Jackie Munro
by
13th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE the arrival of Rural Aid's mobile desalination unit will help ease the burden on Tenterfield's water supply, residents are still urged to conserve as much water as possible.

Parts of Tenterfield Shire, including Wallangarra and Jennings, come under the neighbouring Southern Downs Regional Council, which is currently fixed on extreme level restrictions, with residents restricted to 120 litres per day.

From September 1, residents will be restricted to only 100 litres per day as Southern Downs switches onto critical level water restrictions.

Mayor Peter Petty appealed to all water users in the Tenterfield water supply area to be vigilant with their water use.

"We are approaching a critical situation,” Cr Petty said.

"Without reduced water consumption, we will be in the same situation as Southern Downs Regional Council, which includes our residents in Jennings, who are now at extreme restrictions where use for everything apart from domestic use is banned, with a target of 120 litres per person per day.”

But how can you do this?

It is possible to manage with only 120 litres of water per day, with a suggestion of:

Laundry (30L)

  • Hand wash - 9 litres per bucket
  • Machine wash - one load every two days with a 6kg 4 star machine

Cooking (5L)

Food preparation and cooking

House cleaning (10L)

Use waterless products where possible

Toilet (12L)

Use half flush four times a day

Drinking (2L)

Water, tea and coffee

Dishwashing (15L)

Washing up in the sink or single use of dishwasher

Teeth and hands (5L)

Pets (1L)

For small to medium pets

Shower (40L)

  • Stop-start for hair wash
  • Water efficient showerhead - 4 mins
  • Non-water efficient showerhead - 2 mins
