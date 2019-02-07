Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELPING HAND: Rockhampton Foodbank manager Mal Holmes.
HELPING HAND: Rockhampton Foodbank manager Mal Holmes. Allan Reinikka ROK060219aholmes1
News

How can you help flood ravaged North Queensland?

Maddelin McCosker
by
7th Feb 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 10:58 AM

HAVING seen how community support turns to action in times of need, Rockhampton man Mal Holmes knows Queenslanders are going to throw their support behind residents living through catastrophic weather conditions in North Queensland.

Mr Holmes' organisation Hands of Compassion has come together with another local charity, Care and Share Rockhampton, to collect donations for residents in North Queensland to help get them back on their feet after the worst flooding in years.

"It is good to show support to people," he said.

 

Rockhampton Foodbank manager Mal Holmes.
Rockhampton Foodbank manager Mal Holmes. Allan Reinikka ROK060219aholmes2

"I am sure when the cyclone was here and the floods, those people helped us out too so it is good to give back.

"One thing that is so important when something like this happens is to support the local economy and buy locally.

"People need to spend money in their own community when these things happen to help get the community back on track."

Looking for donations of tinned foods and other non-perishable food items, baby formula and products and women's health products, Mr Holmes said any donation was welcome.

 

Houses inundated with flood waters are seen in Townsville, North Queensland, Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Forecasters say the end is in sight for Townsville's flood disaster, with a possible easing of torrential rain by the weekend. (AAP Image/Dave Acree) NO ARCHIVING
Houses inundated with flood waters are seen in Townsville, North Queensland, Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Forecasters say the end is in sight for Townsville's flood disaster, with a possible easing of torrential rain by the weekend. (AAP Image/Dave Acree) NO ARCHIVING DAVE ACREE

Donating food and other products is not the only way to support those in need Mr Holmes said.

"If people wanted to donate money they can do that through us," he said.

"We have a special account, a deductible gift recipient account. So people can give anything over a couple of dollars, they can get a tax receipt and that will go into an account and that will be given to a charity like St Vincent de Paul who will then distribute that money."

With people from Care and Share set to travel to Townsville as soon as it was safe, Mr Holmes said it would be good to take a full load.

"Someone from Care and Share will be travelling to Townsville with a ute and trailer when it is safe to do so. It just depends on when the roads reopen," he said.

Donation points can be found at:

- Hands of Compassion 26 Robison St, Park Avenue

- Care and Share Rockhampton 13 Hardy Av, Park Avenue

Please make sure all donations are clearly marked with Townsville.

Any further enquiries should be made to Hands of Compassion or Care and Share.

More Stories

care and share central queensland flooding hands of compassion north queensland floods queensland floods townsville
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    $5 and $10 tasting plates at delicious Lismore CBD event

    premium_icon $5 and $10 tasting plates at delicious Lismore CBD event

    News THOUSANDS of people are expected to flock to one of the city's most popular (and tasty) festivals.

    • 7th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Home abandoned during flood now a safe haven

    premium_icon Home abandoned during flood now a safe haven

    News Sincere thanks for home-owner for help with flood damage

    • 7th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Woman guilty of animal neglect challenges sentence severity

    premium_icon Woman guilty of animal neglect challenges sentence severity

    Crime A Local Court imposed a three month of imprisonment

    • 7th Feb 2019 12:00 PM