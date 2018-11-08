Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A new campaign has been launched to help businesses save money on their power bills.
A new campaign has been launched to help businesses save money on their power bills. baloon111
Business

How businesses will save $5million on power bills in 5 weeks

8th Nov 2018 8:00 AM

A STATE-WIDE campaign to help businesses save money on their energy bills has been kicked off by the NSW Business Chamber.

The organisation's Northern Rivers regional manager, Jane Laverty, said the 5in5 campaign aimed to save businesses and residents an estimated $5 million on their annual energy bills over the next five weeks.

Businesses can use the campaign's free energy comparison-and-switch service to make sure they're on the best energy plan.

Ms Laverty said the 5in5 campaign was the Chamber's response to the ongoing cry for help from small businesses.

"The Chamber's last two Business Conditions Surveys identified that 90 per cent of businesses in NSW rank affordable and reliable energy as a top concern and, when it comes to immediate cost reduction priorities, energy has been ranked as the second most important issue," she said.

"We are facing one of the most challenging times in the Australian electricity market - higher prices are placing an enormous strain on business viability and household budgets.

"The current situation is unacceptable and unsustainable.

"We've already trialled our new free comparison service and we were shocked to discover that eight out of every 10 businesses that signed up were not on the best deal.

"What's more, the average estimated saving is more than $1,800 on annual energy bills.

"We look forward to the 5in5 campaign delivering real savings to businesses and households across NSW in the lead up to Christmas."

Businesses are being encouraged to join the campaign by visiting: https://energy.nswbusinesschamber.com.au/5in5 or phone the Northern Rivers office on 5631 8509.

electricity bill northern rivers business nsw business chamber power bill
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Shark nets 'not effective': scientist responds to attack

    premium_icon Shark nets 'not effective': scientist responds to attack

    Environment "We've got a healthy marine ecosystem and that's going to support top predators."

    10-year-old girl approached by man in white car

    10-year-old girl approached by man in white car

    News The man opened the door of his car and asked the girl to get in

    School captain says HSC is 'deeply flawed'

    premium_icon School captain says HSC is 'deeply flawed'

    Education One North Coast school captain questions the entire education system

    12-year journey to open her own hairdressing salon

    premium_icon 12-year journey to open her own hairdressing salon

    Business A Goonellabah hairdresser has worked hard to make this happen

    Local Partners