Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 30-year-old man has lost his driver's licence for three months after he was caught drink driving.
A 30-year-old man has lost his driver's licence for three months after he was caught drink driving.
Crime

How a broken car part helped cops catch this drunk driver

Rebecca Lollback
by
14th Mar 2021 11:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A drunk driver has been busted by police after they pulled him over because his car's tail lights weren't working.

Just after midnight on Friday, March 12, officers were patrolling the Pacific Motorway near Tyagarah.

Darren McCaughey from the Tweed Byron Police District said police saw the vehicle did not have its tail lights illuminated.

"Police subsequently stopped the vehicle and spoke to the 30-year-old male driver," he said.

"Police could smell alcohol on the driver's breath and he admitted consuming alcohol during the preceding evening."

A roadside breath test produced a positive result and the man was arrested and taken to the Byron Bay Police Station.

A further breath analysis produced a reading of 0.071.

The man was issued with a fine for low range drink driving and his driver's licence was suspended for three months.

drink driving tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Did we just break the NRL?

    Did we just break the NRL?
    • 14th Mar 2021 3:18 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Investigation under way into disappearance of Lennox woman

        Investigation under way into disappearance of Lennox woman

        News A 20-year-old woman was reported missing by her family three weeks ago, and now police need your help to find her.

        Flooding possible from Sunday, SES and BOM warn

        Premium Content Flooding possible from Sunday, SES and BOM warn

        Weather Our catchments are already saturated and heavy rain is on the way