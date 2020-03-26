How border closure at Lions Rd will impact residents

Lions Rd in Kyogle Shire is closed at the Queensland border.

THE IMPACT of the closure of Lions Rd at the Queensland border has “gutted” 15 year old Kees Mortimer from Kyogle who travels the road regularly.

His father Anthony Mortimer said his son trains and races Motorcross over the border.

“We travel the Lions Rd regularly and my son has worked extremely hard with gym work and training on the bike and has just been put on a race team for this year now he can’t train or do any racing in Queensland or NSW because of this virus, Mr Mortimer said.

“He is absolutely gutted and to make it worse he’s girlfriend lives in Queensland so he can’t even see her.

Kees Mortimer trains and competes in motorcross spoorts in Queensland and travels on the Lions Rd. His girlfriend also lives in Queensland and he is unable too see her. PIC: CONTRIBUTED

The closure by the Queensland government will affect many Kyogle Shire residents.

Kyogle Council general manager Graham Kennett said the decision by the Queensland Government to implement border patrols, and the limitations on non-essential travel will no doubt add to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While normal business and work related travel will not be restricted at this stage, the loss of the regular visitor traffic has the potential to further reduce the revenue opportunities for businesses in Kyogle and Woodenbong in particular,” Mr Kennett said.

“The only silver lining is that the extensive delays expected on the Pacific Highway from the border patrols, may encourage traffic to use the Summerland Way as an alternate route to the Pacific Highway, and thus increasing the through traffic and the opportunity for people to stop and take advantage of our cafes that are still doing fantastic take away food and coffee, and our other small businesses that are still able to remain open following the most recent round of government restrictions.”

As of today, the strict rules border rules are in place.

Those who are exempt from the border restrictions include people providing critical services such as national and state security, health services, emergency services, transport of goods or freight including food, critical maintenance to critical infrastructure, construction, mining, energy, agribusinesses and federal, state or local government workers who are required to enter to Queensland to perform official duties.

If you are providing these critical services and need to enter Queensland, you can apply for an entry pass.

Queensland will also allow entry on compassionate grounds for carers and relatives of dependent individuals in Queensland

Queensland police and other emergency officers under the Public Health Act 2005 will be responsible for enforcing the measures.

