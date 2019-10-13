How bloody long will it take to finish works on Bangalow Rd?

The Bangalow road is one of the roads named in a NRMA report on work backlogs.

The Bangalow road is one of the roads named in a NRMA report on work backlogs. Marc Stapelberg

MOTORISTS may not be pleased to know Lismore City Council expects roadworks on the Bangalow Road to continue throughout 2020.

Drivers can expect changed traffic conditions from next week on Lismore Bangalow Rd at Clunes as roadworks recommence on a busy stretch of road.

Works will include road rebuilding and shoulder widening and will be carried out east of James Gibson Road.

Work will be begin from Monday, October 14 between 7am and 6pm on weekdays and between 8am and 5pm on Saturdays and is expected to be completed by June 2020, weather permitting.

Work on other sections of Lismore Bangalow Road east of Clunes is expected to continue throughout 2020.

Work also continues to improve the road surface east of Bexhill near Eltham Road.

Traffic in these areas will be reduced to one lane, alternate flow during work hours, with traffic control and a reduced speed limit in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.