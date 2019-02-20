How Ballina residents could receive a free yearly tip run

TIP ACCESS: Cr Phil Meehan will put forward a motion next week that Ballina Shire Council allow one free tip run a year.

BALLINA Councillor Phil Meehan wants to see every residence in Ballina Shire receive one free tip run each year, and he will put that idea to council next Thursday.

He said the money is there in the waste budget to allow this to open for the 2019-2020 financial year.

"This is something that our community has been crying out for, for a long time,” he wrote in his notice of motion to council.

"If a plebiscite were held on this matter, we all know what the result would be.

"While there will be a cost, it must be remembered that council funds are the community's funds.

"As well, council's waste reserves have in recent times held significant funds.”.

Over the years, there have been calls for council to hold a kerbside collection of bulky rubbish, which council has resisted.

Cr Meehan in 2017 unsuccessfully put forward a motion in that vein.

However, he said it is unlikely now that will ever happen in Ballina Shire.

But he said the free annual tip drop-off is a perfect compromise, and he pointed to the neighbouring Lismore council which allows three free drop-offs per year.

He said the service would require "reasonable limits on weight, volume and the type of materials to be accepted.”

He said that he envisaged a big take-up of such a service, if it were to be implemented, in the first year or so, but he said it would likely drop off after that.

He also said allowing one free drop-off per residence included renters, but also allowed older people without access to transport to make arrangements with family and friends to get rid of their rubbish.

Added benefits, he said, would be a reduction in illegal dumping, and a reduction in people using charity donation bins to throw away their rubbish.