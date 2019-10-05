How Ballina gym is helping sufferers of Parkinson's disease

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - GET MOVING: The friendly team at Jetts Ballina encourage all people of all ages and abilities to get moving.

ON AVERAGE, 37 Australian's are diagnosed with Parkinson's every day.

One Ballina gym hopes to help those living with the disease with the introduction of a new class specifically aimed at encouraging people with Parkinson's to move.

Jett's Ballina have enlisted the help of exercise physiologist Andrew McIntyre to conduct the classes.

"Basically moving the body and taking control actually slows it down; that's what all the research is showing,” Mr McIntyre explained.

"I've got one (client with Parkinson's) ... he's got great results in the last two years.

"When I say results, it doesn't make him better, but it usually slows down dramatically the regression of the Parkinson's.”

With most people only entitled to five classes per year under Medicare, Mr McIntyre knew he had to do more.

"We do diabetes classes and all that and I thought, 'Why don't we do a Parkinson's class?'

"We can get a group of people in that are suffering at different levels of Parkinson's and it gets them out of the home and talking to other people.”

Having been working as an exercise physiologist for 25 years, Mr McIntyre said he loved being able to help members of the local community.

"For a lot of people, stepping into a gym is a very hard thing to do, it can be extremely intimidating.

"It's a friendly environment, 10am on a Friday morning, it's very quiet.

"The idea is they can phone a friend, or bring a friend or a carer.

"We're only going to limit the class to eight people, but if we can get the numbers, we'll implement a second and third class, which would be absolutely terrific if we could do that.”

Classes will be run as a circuit, with a lot of machine work to ensure safety for participants.

"Some people get told they have Parkinson's and roll up in a ball and that's the last we see of them, and other people say, 'Stuff that', and they take it head on, and they get great results.

"So at the end of the day, we're trying to get people to take it head on.”

Classes will run for four weeks starting today.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/JETTS.BALLINA/ or call 6681 4900.