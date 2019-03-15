Menu
ARTISTS IMPRESSION: An artist's impression of the proposed Ballina ocean pool.
Letters to the Editor

How Ballina can get an ocean pool at zero cost to ratepayers

15th Mar 2019 8:00 AM
AS A LOCAL councillor and member of the Ballina Ocean Pool committee, I have been volunteering my time, as have a number of dedicated local professionals, to complete the planning reports necessary for the pool.

We have now completed the major planning reports at zero cost to Ballina Council.

The $4 million funding announcement by Asren Pugh and his Labor team is the total estimated cost of the pool plus associated infrastructure.

We now have the opportunity to realise an ocean pool at zero cost to Ballina Council and ratepayers, which is a great result.

The Ballina ocean pool will be a wonderful asset for the community of Ballina.

It would be open all year round, be free of charge, and will provide a safe ocean swimming experience for the whole community.

While every initiative will have its detractors, ocean pools have proven very popular right up and down the coast and last for decades (some are up to 100 years old).

Whether you have young children, an elderly parent, have mobility issues or are a passionate ocean swimmer, this pool is for you.

The council-operated aquatic centres in Ballina and Alstonville are both very popular, as is Shaws Bay to a lesser extent, but neither are an ocean pool and as a growing and aging community, the more swimming and recreation options that we have the better, particularly ones that are free to use.

Cr Jeff Johnson,

Ballina Shire Councillor.

