How the Australian Army is helping with fires
NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone have confirmed the Australian Army are "working extremely hard to help keep the firefighting effort going".
"The Australian Defence Force personnel are working closely with our multi-agency Logistics teams," they said.
"Their tasks have involved transporting people and equipment, cooking meals and delivering them to firefighting crews across the fire ground."
Mt Nardi Fire Update
There continues to be minimal activity in the Mt Nardi Fire ground, NSW RFS - Northern Rivers Zone said yesterday.
"Over the next couple of days crews will be patrolling a number of areas including the Tuntable Falls, Terania Creek and the northern side of the Rocky Creek catchment to ensure no flare-ups occur.
"Aircraft will also be observing the area intermittently.
"There is minimum smoke coming from this fire."
Myall Creek Bora Ridge Fire Update
The fire is more than 114,200 hectares in size and is being controlled.
Firefighters continued working to mop up and patrol all areas of the fire ground again yesterday, NSW RFS - Northern Rivers Zone said.
A back burn was completed east of the Pacific Highway near the New Italy area and further containment lines were identified in the Ashby - Tullymorgan road area, while firefighters undertook direct attack where conditions allowed.
Crews continued to patrol the fire ground overnight.
Today, "more strategic back burns are planned for the Benders Road and Brewers Road areas west of Whiporie".
Current Situation
- Crews are working to limit the spread of the fire, extinguish hot spots and conduct strategic backburns.
- Crews continue to patrol and identify hot spots in the areas of Woombah and Iluka.
- On the western side of the fireground, crews will work to identify containment lines near Fullers Road and conduct backburns where conditions allow.
- There is a high risk of falling trees in fire affected areas.
Advice
- If you are in the areas of Ashby-Tullymorgan Road, near Crisp Drive, including the areas of Ashby and Ashby Village, monitor conditions. Be prepared to activate your bush fire survival plan.
- If you are in the areas of Fullers Road, monitor conditions and know what you will do if threatened by fire.
- If you are in the areas of Woombah and Iluka, stay up to date and know what you will do if the situation changes.
- Only report unattended fires to Triple Zero (000).
- If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.
- If your plan is to leave, leaving early is the safest option.
- If you are threatened by fire
- Do not be in the path of the fire.
- Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.
- If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.
- If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).
Other Information
- For a list of evacuation centres visit Disaster Assistance.
- People are encouraged to register online at Register Find Reunite before attending evacuation centres.
- For a list of school closures visit Department of Education.
- Stay up to date on bush fires in your area by checking the NSW RFS website, listening to your local radio station, or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.
- For information on road closures, check Live Traffic NSW. Roads may be closed without warning.