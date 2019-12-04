How the Australian Army is helping with fires

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - The Australian Army are working to help keep the firefighting effort going.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - The Australian Army are working to help keep the firefighting effort going. NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone

NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone have confirmed the Australian Army are "working extremely hard to help keep the firefighting effort going".

"The Australian Defence Force personnel are working closely with our multi-agency Logistics teams," they said.



"Their tasks have involved transporting people and equipment, cooking meals and delivering them to firefighting crews across the fire ground."

Mt Nardi Fire Update



There continues to be minimal activity in the Mt Nardi Fire ground, NSW RFS - Northern Rivers Zone said yesterday.



"Over the next couple of days crews will be patrolling a number of areas including the Tuntable Falls, Terania Creek and the northern side of the Rocky Creek catchment to ensure no flare-ups occur.



"Aircraft will also be observing the area intermittently.



"There is minimum smoke coming from this fire."

Myall Creek Bora Ridge Fire Update

The fire is more than 114,200 hectares in size and is being controlled.



Firefighters continued working to mop up and patrol all areas of the fire ground again yesterday, NSW RFS - Northern Rivers Zone said.

A back burn was completed east of the Pacific Highway near the New Italy area and further containment lines were identified in the Ashby - Tullymorgan road area, while firefighters undertook direct attack where conditions allowed.

Crews continued to patrol the fire ground overnight.

Today, "more strategic back burns are planned for the Benders Road and Brewers Road areas west of Whiporie".

Current Situation

Crews are working to limit the spread of the fire, extinguish hot spots and conduct strategic backburns.

Crews continue to patrol and identify hot spots in the areas of Woombah and Iluka.

On the western side of the fireground, crews will work to identify containment lines near Fullers Road and conduct backburns where conditions allow.

There is a high risk of falling trees in fire affected areas.

Advice

If you are in the areas of Ashby-Tullymorgan Road, near Crisp Drive, including the areas of Ashby and Ashby Village, monitor conditions. Be prepared to activate your bush fire survival plan.

If you are in the areas of Fullers Road, monitor conditions and know what you will do if threatened by fire.

If you are in the areas of Woombah and Iluka, stay up to date and know what you will do if the situation changes.

Only report unattended fires to Triple Zero (000).

If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

If your plan is to leave, leaving early is the safest option.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).



Other Information