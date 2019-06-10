How an incurable disease shattered a young surfer's life

SHOCKED: Surfer Joe Pradella said his MS diagnosis was a kick in the guts.

WHEN 25-year-old Joe Pradella lost feeling in his face in early March his doctor put it down to a pinched nerve, but the cause was something far more severe.

In the week prior Mr Pradella had been surfing large swell at Noosa caused by Cyclone Oma and he agreed that a pinched nerve could have resulted from hitting his head on the rocks.

But the symptoms grew, including brain fog and a stutter, and he was referred to a radiologist for an MRI.

"I remember that moment well, when they found lesions on my brain," Mr Pradella said.

"He pretty much gave me a there and then diagnosis- multiple sclerosis.

"I felt like I had been kicked in the guts."

MS is an incurable disease where the body's own immune system mistakenly damages the fatty material surrounding nerve cells.

It inhibits the brain's ability to effectively communicate with other parts of the body, resulting in a range of symptoms that can include a loss of motor function.

After receiving his diagnosis Mr Pradella realised he had been experiencing MS symptoms long before the numbness in his face.

"I've lost a few jobs because every job I have, I get bad fatigue," he said.

"I always try really hard but it makes me weak to stand for too long and sometimes my legs just give way.

"A week after my MS diagnosis, I lost my job again."

Mr Pradella has been receiving MS infusion treatment at Sunshine Coast University Hospital to prolong the time between episodes.

Aside from his physical symptoms, he said his biggest struggles since diagnosis had been loneliness and financial hardship.

"Depression hit me like a tonne of bricks and I isolated myself in my house for a month stuck in my own head, drowning in my toxic thoughts," he said.

"I can't do the things I love any more.

"My mates will try and push me to come for a surf but they don't understand that the cold water makes me seize up and shake, and my face goes numb.

"Some days it's a struggle just to get out of bed."

Mr Pradella recently reached out to MS Queensland which provides vital services such as counselling and psychology, nursing support, physiotherapy, exercise therapy and employment support.

MS Queensland executive general manager of services Karen Quaile said the Sunshine Coast had a strong network of MS support groups which connected locals living with the disease to one another.

"Support groups are a great way to learn more about MS, share experiences, build connections and friendships, and overcome isolation often experienced by people living with MS," she said.

Mr Pradella said he was "scraping through" financially, waiting on the outcome of an NDIS application.

But he has been overwhelmed by support from family and friends, who set up a GoFundMe to help him in the meantime.

He hopes to receive sports physiotherapy soon so he can reignite his passions of skateboarding and surfing.

"And I just got a dog which is helping with the depression and loneliness," he said.

"It sucks big time but I know I'm strong and I know I will get through this."