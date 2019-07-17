How an Alstonville woman's cook book helped in WW1

A BOOK written by an Adelaide author, featuring the recipes of Alstonville wartime cook Annie King has come equal third in its category at the international 2019 Gourmand Awards announced in Macau.

Liz Harfull wrote the book Tried Tested and True that celebrates Australian community cookbooks and the volunteers who compiled them.

She tells the story of King, who used her skills in the kitchen to support Australia's allies during World War I.

Teacher and prize-winning show cook King was working on a cookbook to raise funds for missionary work when hostilities broke out in 1914.

Determined to help, she decided to push through and finish the Australian Missionary Cookery Book faster than intended so it could be sold to support a national fund set up to provide relief to war-torn Belgium.

Within a short time of its release in May 1915, the collection of practical recipes raised more than 300 pounds.

A second edition followed three years later, published under a new title, the Carry On Cookery Book.

It went on to sell more than 30,000 copies before King died in 1950, at the age of 92.

Ms Harfull said she was "proud of the book” that achieved equal third place in the Food Inheritance category of the awards for books relating to food heritage.

The award means Ms Harfull can display the Gourmand Awards Best in the World logo on the book's cover.

"I think it is a very fitting tribute to the unsung home cooks who created the original community cookbooks that I wrote about,” she said.