How a young Scotsman made his fortune on the Far North Coast

THOMAS William Hewetson was a businessman whose commercial interests encompassed many industries on the Northern Rivers.

He was one of the best-known men in the timber trade both in NSW and Queensland, and was seen as an enterprising businessman, using the latest of technology at his sawmills.

At the time of his death he chaired a number of committees including being director of Messrs Brown and Jolly Ltd, director of the Bonalbo Timber Co Ltd and director of TW Hewetson Pty Ltd, Mallanganee.

He also owned plenty of dairy farms in the Mallanganee district.

He was born in Scotland in 1861 and excelled in sport.

Along with his brother John, Thomas won many trophies for rowing.

He was also an actor and could claim the experience of acting in a number of plays with J.M. Barrie, the creator of Peter Pan.

At 19 years of age Thomas and John left Scotland for Australian shores and to seek their fortune.

They worked together on the land at Euroa in Victoria before Thomas moved north, taking up land at Mallanganee.

He had been town clerk in Tenterfield but it was in timber that he became well-known.

There were many struggles for the burgeoning sawmill owner, as the following example from The Richmond River Express and Casino Kyogle Advertiser in 1905 shows: “Messrs Hewetson Bros and Sexton, of Sandilands Range, have recently put down an expensive and up-to-date sawmill plant, in place of the one recently destroyed by fire.”

The article describes the mammoth shed and new automated saw bench imported from America.

It was an example of Thomas’ determination in the face of adversity which would hold him in good stead.

He also had a sawmill at Deep Creek. In 1912 it was recorded that the output of the two mills was 50,000 feet per week.

It was while he was on holidays at Evans Head that he died at the age of 78. He is buried in the Casino Lawn Cemetery.

References: Late Mr Hewetson had many interests on North Coast, The Northern Star, January 21, 1939; Mr TW Hewetson, The Northern Star, January 19, 1939; The Hewetson Family of Dumfriesshire and New Zealand, freepages.rootsweb.com./~maggiesirishkin/genealogy/hewet2.html; An Enterprising Firm, The Richmond River Express and Casino Kyogle Advertiser, April 4, 1905; Sawmillers’ Wages Board, The Richmond River Express and Casino Kyogle Advertiser, September 27, 1912.