How a 'usual night at the RSL' turned into $1.2M win

A BALLINA man faced a difficult dilemma over the weekend - he's wondering how to spend the $1.2 million Keno prize he pocketed on Friday night.

The Northern Rivers player held a Keno 10 Spot winning entry in game 571 on Friday, taking home a $1,209,055.20 prize.

The man described the win as life-changing and said it would help make many of his family and friends "very happy".

Speaking with a Keno official this morning, the man confessed to still feeling "stoked" at the million-dollar win.

"I was just having the usual night at the RSL and not thinking much of it. I had two tickets that night - the first one won $45. I thought 'sweet $45!' and then she put the other one through the terminal," he laughed.

"At first I thought the club was giving me a bit of a ribbing and pulling my leg, but then the prize came up on the screen.

"It's absolutely phenomenal.

"I had a sleepless night trying to digest it all and let it sink in.

"I've been playing the same numbers for about a decade. They're a couple of birthdates, some favourite numbers and one or two just completely random numbers."

When asked how he might use his Keno fun money, the new millionaire admitted he had spent the weekend thinking of all the things he could do.

"I'm way too stoked to know what to do," he laughed.

"I'll pay the mortgage off. After that, I would like to buy another property, more of a mini-farm.

"It really has changed everything in a really great way. It will help so many people - not just one person, many people will be happy."

The regular Keno player, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his Keno 10 Spot winning entry at Ballina RSL Club, 246 River Street, Ballina.

Ballina RSL Club chief operating officer Marisa Poptie said the club was celebrating another big win for one of its customers.

"We were very excited. Very happy," she exclaimed.

"We had a $2.3 million prize in the past two or three years so we've had a couple of good winners and the wins keep coming.

"Our winner didn't realise he'd won for about half an hour and he was very happy when he did."