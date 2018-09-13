How a truckie helped save this red-bellied black snake

This red-bellied black snake got stuck in a drink can.

This red-bellied black snake got stuck in a drink can. WIRES

WHEN Wayne the truck driver stopped for a break at a Pacific Highway truck stop near Byron Bay, he noticed a strange sight.

A can in the gutter had caught his eye - lodged in the hole of the can was a snake, with its head firmly stuck.

Luckily for the snake, Wayne knew to call WIRES for help, and volunteer snake handler Virgil was able to carefully free the red-bellied black snake from the deadly trap.

Once out, the snake was closely examined and fortunately found to be uninjured.

It was able to be released back into surrounding bush.

A WIRES spokeswoman said drink cans can be a deadly trap when thoughtlessly discarded.

"Snakes are one of many species that can become trapped while exploring the inside of the can,” she said.

"If a snake slithers its head through the opening, it is unable to get it back out, as its scales do not bend backwards and will keep it pinned at the neck.

"Please do the right thing when disposing of rubbish and help save our wildlife.”