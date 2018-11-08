How a tiny event became village's biggest social day

FORGET the Melbourne Cup, there is only one race which truly stops the nation.

Tabulam is gearing up for their annual event, the Tabulam Races, which will be held this Saturday and is set to bring the small rural village to life.

From a donation of just $500 in 1966, the annual Tabulam Races event has become one of the biggest days on Tabulam's social calendar.

The race card features five local races, including the prestigious feature race, the Yulgilbar Station Sam Hordern Memorial Tabulam Cup.

The race honours Sam Hordern, who was described as a "devoted man of the land".

Mr Hordern donated the purse money for that first race in 1966, which, at that time, was considered to be quite generous.

Tabulam Racing Club provides a range of entertainment scheduled for race day, including TAB and bookmakers on course for all meetings.

The Club runs a full licensed bar which opens at 10am and food is available on course.

Camping is available with hot showers and toilet facilities provided.

A camping site costs $20 per site/van for three days, which includes Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Ladies dust off your fascinators, while lads need to scrub up for Fashions on the Field, there will be fabulous prizes on offer for event, so you have to be looking your best to be in the running.

Fashions on the Field is sponsored by Casino Surf Centre, Fitzmax, George Gooley Menswear, Shear Illusions Hair Salon, Haven Beauty Bar, Cottage Collectables and the Commercial Hotel.

Children are welcome, with FUNCARS4KIDS attending the races to keep them entertained.

Gates open for the event at 9am, and entry is $15 per adult, or $10 for concession.

Come and enjoy a day of family-friendly country racing at its finest.