How a small town is reinventing Sundays

Steve Klaassen from The Farmer's Plate is one of the Kyogle shops trading on Sunday. Susanna Freymark

SUNDAYS in country towns can be pretty sleepy. Shops are closed, usually noon on Saturday and if a pub is open, you'd be lucky to find a few regulars propping up the bar.

In Kyogle, more shops are opening on Sunday and revitalising not only Sundays, but the town itself.

On a Sunday morning in Kyogle's main street, you can buy the Sunday papers, enjoy coffee and breakfast at one of five eateries, visit the Roxy Art Gallery, buy a plant from the Kyogle Country Store, browse the lace clothing at Blackberry Wren and grab a loaf of bread from Dave's Bakehouse to take home.

At The Sugarbowl Cafe there were customers from Lismore, Brisbane, Coffs Harbour, Casino and plenty of local residents enjoying breakfast.

The Sugarbowl opens from 9.30am to 1.30pm on Sundays, something it has been trialling in the past months.

Steve Klaassen from The Farmer's Plate decided to open on Sundays earlier this year despite having to pay Sunday rates to his staff. Mr Klaassen has his eye on the bigger picture.

"It's new money coming into your economy, that's important for a small town," he said.

"On Saturday it is 50/50 of tourists and locals. On Sundays it is 30% local and 70% out of town customers."

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said weekend tourist traffic meant tourism dollars for those shops that are open.

"I'm pleased to see that more food operators are opening on a Sunday, providing a social space for locals and tourists alike, and injecting some much needed cash into our communities," Cr Mulholland said.

Mr Klaassen said Kyogle was a beautiful part of the world.

"It's why we live here," he said.

"You have to open your town on the weekend because that's when people want to visit.

"As a town we have to commit to that."

Mr Klaassen wasn't concerned about the other cafes being open, knowing that the more activity in the high street, the better it is for everyone.

Blackberry Wren owner Sanchia Romani has only been open a month.

Her feminine shop filled with lace and bespoke sustainable clothing is perfect for browsing on a Sunday. She's open from 10am to 2pm.

"A lot of people come from the Gold Coast and Brisbane," she said.

"The feedback has been wonderful, people say, oh god, there's something to do on a Sunday."

Cr Mulholland said Kyogle Council was committed to continuing to improve their connectivity across the LGA, the region and with South East Queensland, "which will see more tourism dollars spent in our town and villages," she said.

OPEN ON SUNDAY

The Sugarbowl Cafe

The Farmer's Plate

Newsagent

Pete's Food Hall

Dave's Bakehouse

Ruby's Cafe

Blackberry Wren

Kyogle Country Store

Summerland Cycles (by appointment)

Roxy Gallery

The Laundromat

Exchange Hotel

Commercial Hotel