How a small Lismore supermarket won a big national award

AWARD WINNERS: Deli staff Dianne Fields and Olivia Brennan with SPAR manager Lisa Kelly celebrate winning the retail chain's Food to Go Excellence Award. Alison Paterson

A LOCAL food business has punched well above its weight to take out a prestigious award.

The Spar supermarket on Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore, shared the news they had won the Spar Food to Go Excellent Award 2018.

Standing in the shop's deli - which looks more like a gourmet grocer than a supermarket - Spar Lismore's manager, Lisa Kelly, said the award was entirely due to the wonderful staff.

"Spar East Lismore won this award thanks to our fantastic deli staff, she said.

"We have a great staff here, it was a real team effort."

Deli staff Olivia Brennan and Dianne Fields said they had no idea the team had been selected for the award, which now sits proudly on a shelf in the shop for all to see.

Over the past 12 months Spar Lismore invested in new display equipment to allow expansion on their food-to-go department and it's certainly paid off.

Fresh flowers, a huge range of condiments and antipasto, cheeses, dips, prepared meals, delicious cold meats, tempting salads and sandwiches as well as being able to create seafood and baguette platters, all add to the shop's charm.

Ms Kelly said the store owners, Gary and Raelyn Lowbridge, were thrilled with the award.

At the Spar Australia Retail Awards, the Food to Go Excellence Award 2018 is a vital recognition of a key category in its business.

"SPAR Lismore has an extensive food to go offer," the citation said.

"Always well presented, their range includes sandwiches, ready prepared meals, soups, pizzas, sushi, salads, hot meals, barbecue chickens ans they even provide freshly squeezed juice."