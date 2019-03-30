Menu
FLOOD READY: Lismore Sewing Centre proprietors Luke and Nicole Sharpe have a plan for when the waters rise to ensure they and their stock will be fine even when the shop floods, as it did in 2017.
How a simple flood plan saved this long-running business

Alison Paterson
29th Mar 2019 11:00 PM
EXPERIENCE, preparation and a willingness to shift stock just in case, saw Lismore Sewing Centre's former owners Florence and Doug Woodrow come through the 2017 flood with minimal loss and disruption.

Having spent many years in Lismore, the couple, who could remember vividly the 1974 flood event, were well versed in reading weather patterns and were ready to move sewing machines, overlockers, patterns and other haberdashery items to their first floor storeroom just in case.

They lost just one sewing machine.

This safety-first approach has been carried on by their daughter Nicole, who with her husband Luke Sharpe, took over the Lismore CBD business not long after.

Mrs Sharpe, who has worked for the business for six years, said more than two metres of water surged through the Keen St shop.

"We had seven feet of flood water in here but Mum and Dad had moved all the stock either upstairs or out to their home,” she said.

"While we had to clean out the shop with pressure hoses, all the stock was fine.

"This was important because we own all the stock in the shop, it's not here on consignment.”

Mr Sharpe, who manages the repair side of the business, said he was very busy fixing customers' beloved sewing machines after the waters receded.

"The most important thing with sewing machines is to let them dry completely before plugging them in and starting them,” he said.

"I think a lot of people don't realise they can have their sewing machines covered in their home and contents insurance, but they need to check their coverage.”

Like her parents, Mrs Sharpe said she and her husband have strategies in place when, not if, the next flood comes along.

"We watch the weather reports,” she said.

"Then we do a tidy up ahead of time so when it comes to moving stock, we only have to move what is in the shop.”

Lismore Northern Star

