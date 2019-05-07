Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Byron Shire Council has submitted a Development Application for a solar farm at the Byron Bay Sewage Treatment Plant.
Byron Shire Council has submitted a Development Application for a solar farm at the Byron Bay Sewage Treatment Plant. Google Maps
Council News

New plans for sewage plant to help save council money

Cathy Adams
by
7th May 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW solar farm has been proposed at Byron Bay to help reduce the council's power bill.

Byron Shire Council lodged a development application on April 29 for a 150kW solar farm at the Byron Bay Sewage Treatment Works.

 

Byron Shire Council has submitted a Development Application for a solar farm at the Byron Bay Sewage Treatment Plant.
Byron Shire Council has submitted a Development Application for a solar farm at the Byron Bay Sewage Treatment Plant. Google Maps

The fixed tilt solar array will cover 3000sqm at 100ha facility at Wallum Place.

The solar farm will be located within a former wastewater cell which has been filled in preparation for a hardstand area.

 

Byron Shire Council has submitted a Development Application for a solar farm at the Byron Bay Sewage Treatment Plant.
Byron Shire Council has submitted a Development Application for a solar farm at the Byron Bay Sewage Treatment Plant. Google Maps

In the application the council said they hope to "reduce the council's power bills via the generation of renewable energy and contribute to the council achieving broader sustainability objectives".

The application states: "An impact assessment in the form of an REF has confirmed that the proposal does not raise any significant environmental concerns that cannot be effectively managed through design and construction phases".

The project is estimated to cost $466,950.

byron shire council byron shire treatment plant northern rivers councils solar farm
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Paramedic facing 'hideous treatment' after cancer diagnosis

    premium_icon Paramedic facing 'hideous treatment' after cancer diagnosis

    News A MAN who has spent years helping others now needs your help.

    How passive pot smoking can cost you your licence

    premium_icon How passive pot smoking can cost you your licence

    Crime Lawyer warns consumption is penalised despite ability to drive

    What happened the day Fred Nile came to town

    premium_icon What happened the day Fred Nile came to town

    Politics Fred Nile on the CDP's mysterious candidates for Page and Richmond

    Road was open before family's car plunged into murky river

    premium_icon Road was open before family's car plunged into murky river

    News Inquest will look into tragic death of mother, kids in Tweed River