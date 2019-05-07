New plans for sewage plant to help save council money

Byron Shire Council has submitted a Development Application for a solar farm at the Byron Bay Sewage Treatment Plant.

A NEW solar farm has been proposed at Byron Bay to help reduce the council's power bill.

Byron Shire Council lodged a development application on April 29 for a 150kW solar farm at the Byron Bay Sewage Treatment Works.

The fixed tilt solar array will cover 3000sqm at 100ha facility at Wallum Place.

The solar farm will be located within a former wastewater cell which has been filled in preparation for a hardstand area.

In the application the council said they hope to "reduce the council's power bills via the generation of renewable energy and contribute to the council achieving broader sustainability objectives".

The application states: "An impact assessment in the form of an REF has confirmed that the proposal does not raise any significant environmental concerns that cannot be effectively managed through design and construction phases".

The project is estimated to cost $466,950.