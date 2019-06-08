How a Parisian nurse ended up in this tiny village

Urbenville Health Service Nurse Manager Nicole Ellevsen and Registered Nurse Arthur D'Artagnan, who grew up in Paris and migrated to Urbenville, thanks to RDA Northern Inland.

A YOUNG nurse is kicking career goals after making a life-changing decision to move from one of the world's biggest cities to a tiny, remote village on the Northern Rivers.

Arthur D'Artagnan is from Paris, France, but Regional Development Australia brought him to Urbenville as a skilled migrant, and it has been a win-win ever since.

As is the case with many small towns, the Urbenville Multipurpose Health Service struggles to recruit registered nurses.

RDA's senior skilled migration and project officer, Gary Fry, said Arthur completed his nursing qualifications in Sydney before heading to Urbenville to work at the health service.

"The closest major towns are Tenterfield and Lismore, which are two hours and one-and-a-half hours away respectively by car,” Mr Fry said.

"An overwhelming culture-shock might be expected but Arthur has loved his Urbenville experience, particularly the support he has received from locals and colleagues.

Mr D'Artagan said he was "very happy” with his decision to migrate to the Northern Rivers.

"My move to the country was very successful,” he said.

"I've been able to gain skills and experience that I wouldn't have been able to in a major city.

"I recently managed to become an advanced clinical nurse.

"So, I gained the skills to work as a more advanced nursing practitioner much faster than I would have in a big city.

"Working in small country hospitals is a great move for any junior registered nurse or even a more senior RN who would like to expand their career, through broader experience.

"I have been really well received here.”

Nancy Martin, the executive officer of nursing for the MPS Network in the Northern NSW Local Health District, said the Urbenville site had 18 high-care beds, four acute-care beds, a community health service and an emergency department.

"We have difficulty in recruiting to Urbenville because of its isolation,” she said.

"Arthur came as a transition to practice registered nurse.

"He was quite junior when he started but he has been with us for nearly two years now.

"He has completed his first-line emergency care course, triage and advanced life support courses (adult and pediatric) and he is now going to be a basic life support educator.

"Arthur is a pleasure to have at the site.

"We have nominated him to be one of our emerging leaders within Northern NSW LHD.”

RDA Northern Inland's executive director, Nathan Axelsson, said the Urbenville Multipurpose Service had gained an enthusiastic registered nurse.

"Meanwhile, a small country health service represents a comprehensive career foundation and Arthur has found the experience to be very rewarding,” he said.

"Skilled migration is not the only solution for our region's skills shortages but in Urbenville, RDANI clearly helped to meet a significant community need.”