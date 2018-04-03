Menu
Kevin Hogan inspecting the RED Inc's new 8-seater mini-bus purchased from a $19,000 Federal Government grant.
How a mini-bus is changing lives in Lismore

Samantha Poate
3rd Apr 2018 11:31 AM

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan today inspected RED Inc's new eight-seater mini-bus which was purchased with a $19,000 Federal Government grant.

"This eight-seater bus is already making a real difference in the lives of more than 200 people with disabilities and their families who use services provided by RED Inc,” My Hogan said.

"RED Inc came to me asking for help in transporting its clients because they simply couldn't go on outings which made it hard to interact with the broader community.

"I understood the problem and organised this grant to purchase the bus. More than 200 clients and their families are now making use of this bus.

RED Inc's chief executive Mari Gale said the bus was already improving the lives of their clients.

"The donation of this bus from Kevin Hogan MP has meant that RED Inc participants now have far wider and easier access to the local community,” Ms Gale said.

"That means excursions, transport to and from places like the gym, horse riding programs, swimming, interstate expos and conventions.

"None of this would be possible without this amazing and generous donation for which we are truly thankful.”

