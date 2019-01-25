How a 'large bulge' in man's pants led to arrest

A Casino man has been arrested after he was caught with a prohibited drug.

A MAN will face court on drugs charges after he was pulled over by police on the Bruxner Highway at Ballina.

Richmond Police District's crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said officers stopped a car on the Bruxner Highwat at Ballina at 3.40pm on Thursday.

"Police spoke to a passenger of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Casino man,” he said.

"Police noticed the 19-year-old had a large bulge in his pants that the he was trying to cover with his hands.

"Police told him they intended to search him.

"He replied, 'I'm gone'. Police located an ice pipe and a bag containing 3.8g of methylamphetamine down his pants.”

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with drug offences.

He was refused bail and will face Lismore Local Court today.