How a kid from Queensland became a pro-gamer

E-Sports gamer and Cairns resident Jake “Virtue” Grannan, who will be competing in a Rainbow Six tournament in Melbourne as part of the Queensland based FNATIC team.

JAKE Grannan may have grown up playing cricket, footy and rugby, but sitting at a computer staring at a screen still makes him feel like a professional athlete.

The Cairns gamer is part of Queensland pro-gamer team Fnatic, who will be competing in the US in two weeks at a major gamer tournament, the Six Major Raleigh 2019, for a stab at a $50,000 prize.

Jake, whose nickname is "Virtue", competes in first-person shooter games such as Rainbow Six Seige.

He currently holds the worldwide record as having the most eliminations in a single map of Rainbow Six on LAN (Local Area Network), without infinite overtime.

"I played Call of Duty Search and Destroy matches on Xbox 360 competitively on e-sports website CyberGamer from the age of 14-18," he said.

"When Rainbow Six came out, I knew it was the type of game I would enjoy and play competitively.

"I started on PlayStation 4, playing ranked and Go4 tournaments.

"Two years later, I decided to get a PC for Rainbow Six Siege and from there, everything took off really fast."

Before he joined Fnatic, Jake was a fulled-licenced security guard looking to start work, but when his invite arrived, he took it without hesitation.

"Competing in an e-sports tournament feels like being a normal athlete," he said.

"I grew up playing multiple sports such as cricket, Australian football and rugby.

"So in turn, it feeds the competitive nature I lust for, and makes me feel at home."