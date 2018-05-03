How a golf day is helping young people pursue dream careers

The Mid Richmond Education Fund's 3 Person Ambrose golf day is on this Sunday, May 6.

BACK by popular demand the Mid Richmond Education Fund's three person ambrose golf day is on again this Sunday.

The event gives golfers the opportunity to help their local young people pursue their dream careers.

Last year's event raised over $2000 and Mid Richmond Education Fund President Leanne Clarkson said organisers were keen to back it up again this year.

"Our volunteer committee are working to run another fun event that we invite community members to be involved and play in the three person Ambrose golf day at the Woodburn-Evans Head Golf Club,” Ms Clarkson said.

The Mid Richmond Education Fund is a local initiative where funds are raised to give back to young people transitioning from high school to their next step.

The fund has assisted young people with books, equipment and fees as they commence studies and careers in childcare; law; couture fashion and veterinary services.

"We are aiming to do two fundraisers every year, being the Charity Golf Day in May and the Charity High Tea in September," Ms Clarkson said.

Teams of golfers are invited to register with the Evans Head-Woodburn Golf Club, but if you don't have a team, never fear, you can be put in one.

Breakfast and lunch are included for $25 per person, along with the chance to win some great prizes.

Breakfast is at 7am with a shotgun start at 8am.

For those businesses or individuals who would like to help contribute more, hole sponsorships are available for $150.

To register your team or yourself for the golf day, call the golf club on 6682 2385.