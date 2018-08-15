Menu
IN TIMES OF NEED: Tenterfield Shire Council truck driver Karl Sherratt, Mallanganee property owner Bill Hewitson, Daryl Boyd from Boyds Baling Services, Lismore Nationals candidate Austin Curtin and Bentley resident Ray Payne get together to get bales to Tenterfield.
News

How a few phone calls led to 40 hay bales being donated

by Sophie Moeller
15th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
FORTY bales of hay have been sent to the showground at Tenterfield before being distributed by the council in conjunction with the local Salvation Army.

What began as a few calls from Ray Payne from Bentley and Matt Bidner of Cheepa Towing Service has now provided much needed fodder to struggling farmers in the west of the region.

The Nationals' candidate for the state seat of Lismore, Austin Curtin, said the delivery was also thanks to a large donation of 40 bales from Mallanganee farmer, Bill Hewitson.

"It was a joy for Ray Payne and myself to be in the paddock at Mallanganee to see the loaded semi turn left out the gates of Bill's place and head back up the range towards the Tenterfield Shire.

"Ray Payne and Matt Bidner made all the calls and got the fodder committed.

"Tenterfield mayor, Peter Petty, and I simply coordinated the direction so their local efforts could find a home west of the range.”

Mr Payne first got the idea to help when he saw the plight of a farmer in Gunnedah on Facebook.

"I felt for the poor bugger so started talking to Matt about doing something small but substantial to make a little bit of difference,” he said.

"Local farmers will be able to go to the showground, grab four or five bales to make a difference.

"It's a bit of a feel good story and quite humbling especially now as there is the opportunity to do more.”

Mr Curtin said another 40 bales were now planned to go to Tenterfield next week following another generous offer from Mr Hewitson and Daryl Boyd from Boyds Baling Services..

The Casino meatworks has also committed to donating 200 small bales and 20 large bales to Tamworth this week via a Rural Aid truck.

Lismore Northern Star

