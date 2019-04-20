Menu
RESTING PLACE: The gravesite of Sarah Rutledge, at the Dunoon cemetery.
How a farm servant became a Northern Rivers pioneer

by Samantha Elley
20th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
YOUNG Irish lass Sarah Brian was born in Roscor, Kilkeery in County Tyrone, Ireland and at 29 years old made her way to Australia.

For five months Sarah travelled on the sailing ship Trevelyan, with sister Lucy, carrying one of her most precious possessions that represented her faith and motivation.

A Morocco bound copy of the hymns of John Wesley was presented to Sarah on the eve of her departure for Australia in 1877.

John Wesley and his brother Charles were 18th century evangelical reformers.

Wesley's teaching stressed experiential religion and moral responsibility.

This obviously resonated with Sarah as she worked for the Missionary Society in Ireland before coming to Australia.

Arriving in Sydney on December 30, 1877 Sarah and Lucy, who were both farm servants, moved to Mount Keira.

It was here that Sarah met and married James Rutledge in 1881.

They eventually moved to Dunoon on their farm named 'Cedarville' in 1892 and raised their three boys William, Charles and Robert.

Sadly, James died in 1900 leaving Sarah to raise her three boys and run the farm.

It wouldn't have been easy for a single mother with three young lads to face life on her own, but Sarah did, no doubt buoyed by her faith and family.

According to The Methodist her home was associated with the Christian Endeavour and young men's meetings and ministers, who travelled far in those days, were always sure of a generous welcome and hospitality.

Seven years before her death Sarah moved to Thornleigh in Sydney to live with her son Robert.

When she passed away her remains were sent back to the North Coast where she was buried next to James in Dunoon cemetery.

References

  • 'Wesleyanism', https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wesleyanism, accessed 19th July 2018.
  • 'In Memoriam: Mrs Sarah Rutledge', The Methodist, Saturday, April 14, 1934, Page 16
  • 'New South Wales, Australia, Assisted Immigrant Passenger Lists, 1828-1896', ancestry.com.au, accessed 19th July, 2018.
