How a family tragedy led this woman to 3000-hectare farm

WHEN Lorraine Gordon was 14 years old, she visited a property at Coonamble, in north-west NSW and from that moment on, she knew she wanted to be a farmer.

"As we drove west on the bus and I watched the western sunsets and took a big breath of fresh air I knew I wanted to be on the land," she said.

After completing agricultural college, there was a devastating turn of events.

Ms Gordon faced the tragedy of losing a number of her immediate family members.

It was left to her to help her mother at a 3000-hectare beef cattle property at Ebor, west of Coffs Harbour, where she lived a small timber mill hut with no electricity or water.

The cattle had been roaming in the wilderness, but Ms Gordon tracked them down and turned the farm around.

That was just the start of her success.

This week she was named the 2018 Rural Community Leader of the Year in the Kondinin Group and ABC Rural awards.

The national award, presented to her by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, was for her work as the director of Southern Cross University's Farming Together program.

Since 2016, Ms Gordon has created possibly Australia's largest community of primary producers keen to boost their margins by forming cooperatives and collaborations.

In the past year, 57 new agricultural cooperatives have been encouraged to form and register.

It now has 28,500 participants in 730 farming, fishing and forestry groups across the nation.

And it's still growing.

Ms Gordon has a team of 15 program staff drawn from three states working at SCU's Lismore campus, servicing people from industries as diverse as hemp farming in WA to mountain pepper growing in Tasmania, kangaroo harvesting in outback NSW to broadacre cropping in SA.

Now she is using Farming Together's momentum to launch the university's newest national venture, the Regenerative Agriculture Alliance.

"This will deliver cutting-edge research and on-the-ground services back to the primary producers of Australia," she said.

"This is agriculture's exciting future."

SCU's Vice President (Engagement), Ben Roche, said Ms Gordon was "extremely passionate and has a deep commitment to rural communities and understanding of the role agriculture plays".

"The respect that Lorraine has earned with the Farming Together project is spelled-out in this national award," he said.

"It honours not only Lorraine, her team and the support offered them by Southern Cross University, but the willingness of Australian farmers to engage with the program."