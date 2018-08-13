Menu
CAUGHT: Nicholas Brereton has been ordered to 12 months' probation. Facebook
How a failed pool stunt led a man to addiction and crime

Chloe Lyons
13th Aug 2018 3:39 PM
A CHILDHOOD accident set a man up for a life of painkiller addiction, culminating in him trying to produce his own drugs to relieve the strain.

Nicholas Anthony Brereton was 15 years old when he attempted to jump from a roof into a pool.

While he was climbing up to take the leap, Brereton slipped and fell into the shallow end which led to lifelong back problems.

Brereton developed an addiction to painkillers before turning to marijuana to ease the pain.

When police searched his Mudjimba home on May 15, they found grow lights, a power board and fan used for growing marijuana.

Brereton told officers he'd built a grow room with advice from a friend.

Twelve marijuana plants measuring about 5cm high were also found as well as 1g of the drug, an ice pipe and a marijuana pipe.

Brereton told officers he wanted to produce his own drugs so he didn't have to buy them.

He pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today to six charges including producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

Brereton's lawyer told the court his client had been working "on and off" since leaving school and was "keen" to get back into the workforce.

Magistrate Rod Madsen ordered Brereton serve 12 months' probation to give him a chance to "rehabilitate" and fined him $400.

