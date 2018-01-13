Menu
How a cute family of ducks caused a three-car crash

A driver who stopped to let a mother duck and her ducklings cross the Bruxner Highway caused a three-car crash. File photo.
A driver who stopped to let a mother duck and her ducklings cross the Bruxner Highway caused a three-car crash. File photo. Claudia Baxter

DOUG Grace, of Alstonville, wrote this letter "to the person who decided to stop on the Bruxner Highway near the Marom Creek bridge at 6.45 on Tuesday to avoid hitting mother duck and her ducklings":

Thank goodness there are people like you because they made it safely across.

I know this because I was three cars behind you and eventually saw them waddling safely into the undergrowth.

As a result of you stopping I became involved in the three car collision which overshadowed the fact that your thoughtfulness meant the birds were safe and sound.

As you and the following car were not involved, and therefore decided to drive on totally in denial to the carnage left behind by your good deed again somewhat detracted from the way I felt about your actions.

In case you have any remorse I would like to let you know that no one involved appears to have been seriously hurt but the three cars were all removed by tow truck and were extensively damaged.

You probably noticed ambulances rushing to attend as you continued your drive toward Lismore.

Did you wonder why?

Thank you for your consideration.

PS: I am sorry to report that while the police, ambulance and tow trucks were attending that the birds again attempted another crossing.

Lismore Northern Star
