How a 'crazy South African' helped transform Lismore council

MOVING ON: Lismore City Council's outgoing general manager Gary Murphy, said he is grateful for the opportunity to work with the wonderful staff for seven years.

MOVING ON: Lismore City Council's outgoing general manager Gary Murphy, said he is grateful for the opportunity to work with the wonderful staff for seven years. Alison Paterson

WHEN Lismore City Council took a "leap of faith" by employing a "crazy South African from New Zealand" as the general manager, it turned into a productive seven years.

Gary Murphy said he had enjoyed his time at the pointy end of the council, but said it was now time to move on.

Around 644km to be precise.

From mid-July, Mr Murphy will be the first official chief executive of the amalgamated Central Coast Council in the Wyong Shire, where he will work with another Mayor Smith - this time Cr Jane instead of Cr Isaac.

The recently amalgamated Gosford-Wyong council is now the sixth largest council in the country with a population in excess of 337,000 and 2400 staff.

Mr Murphy, who was born in South Africa, moved to New Zealand in 1996 and has worked as a chief executive of local government organisations since 2003.

His initial appointment was to cover a maternity leave position at Buller District Council in New Zealand.

Before moving into local government roles, Mr Murphy was a civil engineering consultant for road projects.

Since then he said he come to appreciate the people-centric elements of the role.

"I think the previous Lismore council took a leap of faith with me," he said.

"Here was this crazy South African guy from New Zealand who wanted to come and live in little old Lismore."

Mr Murphy said his Lismore Council contract was for five years, which went to July 2016.

"But it was a month out from local government elections," he said.

"As council could not appoint or dismiss a general manager during this period, they offered me a two-year extension to July 2018."

Sitting in his office, Mr Murphy pointed out a large toy elephant on a shelf, which he said was a great conversation starter when he needed to discuss "the elephant in the room".

He said he was always energised by the Lismore community.

"Since we have been webcasting our council meetings I have been staggered by the number of people watching," he said.

"This community has lots of colourful characters - I would rather have this than an apathetic community who give you no feedback."

He said the response of the community following the 2017 flood was outstanding.

"Adversity either makes or breaks or a community," Mr Murphy said.

"From Lismore Helping Hands to volunteers and our own staff who put of their leave to help out, the way this community has bounced back is amazing."

Mr Murphy said it was no good staying in a role if you couldn't make a difference.

"I have a personal belief if you go beyond my role in 10 years, it's all good if you can reinvent yourself," he said.

"But if you can't, then you go beyond your use-by date."

Now he is hoping Lismore Council will choose to focus on the positive.

"I did say this to the councillors in relation to the debates around Lismore Square and the ski jump, if we as council and as a community can focus more on what we can agree, are proud of and what we can support, then this is what we should do," he said.

"Rather than spend so much time and energy on things we choose to disagree on, let's try and find something we can all get behind."

Mr Murphy said a good example was when 87 per cent of the region voted against coal seam gas.

"But wouldn't it be great to have 87 per cent of people in favour of something positive," he said.