How a beloved art club has survived for 60 years

DIAMOND jubilees do not come around often and the Lismore Art Club plans to mark their jubilee in grand style.

Founded in 1960, the Lismore Art Club (LAC) has been a welcomed artists of all levels and styles into the fold and is still strong today.

Lismore Art Club President, Meg Nielsen, said it was a great honour for the club to celebrate sixty years.

"It's great, it's the longest running (arts club) in the whole region … I like thinking back to the old members," she said.

While art is considered a solo occupation Lismore Art Club assistant secretary, Roger Jones, said being in a group environment was a terrific experience.

"When you've just finished doing something and you'll circulate and see what everybody else is doing and you are inspired by that or you can see what you could do slightly better … it's a group thing which is good," Mr Jones said.

FINE ART: Lismore Art Club President, Meg K Nielsen, with one of her works which will be exhibited at the Lismore Regional Gallery next month.

Ms Nielsen said it was the community atmosphere which set the club apart from other art clubs.

"I can't stand art clubs and societies because they're always so competitive … they (Lismore Art Club) were so different, they were interested in you, they were caring and they're just an amazing mob," Ms Nielsen said.

To celebrate the major milestone, Lismore Art Club is featuring an exhibition at the Lismore Regional Art Gallery in from July 4 until August 16, with another exhibition being planned at the Lismore Workers Club in late August.

The exhibition will be featured in the Jenny Dowell Gallery, who is also the patron of the LAC, and features 14 exhibitors from the LAC with a diverse range of art works.

Despite sixty years of history, the club has no plans of stopping and is open to new members looking to take a walk on the creative side.

"No matter how minimal your skills are, everybody has that ability to use colour or draw effectively, everybody has that creative drive and literally there is nobody who can't create beautiful art works," Ms Nielsen said.

"Every tutorial is a learning curve for everybody, I don't think anyone could come to our tutorials and not learn something either from other members or the tutor," Ms Hannan said.

For more details about upcoming events, see www.lismoreartclub.com.au.