How a baby bird was put back in its 40m high nest

A royal spoonbill chick was rescued by WIRES Northern Rivers volunteers at Alstonville. WIRES Northern Rivers

WHEN this young royal spoonbill chick fell out of its nest, it was no easy task to put it back.

Alstonville resident, Joan, was out for an early morning walk this week when she came across the large and very young white bird at the base of a huge Norfolk Pine.

She gathered up the chick and phoned the WIRES Northern Rivers hotline.

"Wires volunteer Julie was quickly on the scene and identified the large chick as Royal Spoonbill chick," WIRES posted on their Facebook page.

"The chick had no injuries so the best option was to return it to the nest where the parent birds could continue to raise it.

"The only problem was the nest was approximately 30-40m up in this enormous pine tree."

After a few phone calls, WIRES got hold of the owner of Down To Earth Tree Services, John Holmes.

John was on the scene with his cherry picker in no time at all.

"The Royal Spoonbill chick went for a ride in John's cherry picker and was placed back in the nest where it quickly made itself comfortable and waited to be fed by its parents," WIRES said.

"Thanks to Joan for calling WIRES and thank you to Down To Earth Tree Services, John Holmes, for taking time out of a busy schedule in order to help return this beautiful chick to its parents."