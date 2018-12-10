Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The police station was evacuated on Friday morning.
The police station was evacuated on Friday morning. Scott Powick
News

How a woman forced 50 people to evacuate police station

10th Dec 2018 7:14 AM

A WOMAN will face court after her actions forced the evacuation of a North Coast police station.

At 9.41am on Friday, a fire alarm was activated at Tweed Heads Police Station.

About 50 people were evacuated from the building while NSW Fire and Rescue officers investigated.

No fire was found, but an investigation allegedly found that a 36-year-old woman from Tweed Heads entered the police station and activated the fire alarm.

Later that morning the woman was arrested at a Tweed Heads residence and was charged with false representation resulting in a police investigation.

She was granted bail and will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on January 21.

northern rivers crime tweed byron police district tweed heads police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Two dead, one injured in Pacific Highway crash

    premium_icon Two dead, one injured in Pacific Highway crash

    Breaking NSW Police have confirmed two men have died, while another has been injured, in a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway.

    'Sleepless nights' over decision to sell Ballina building

    premium_icon 'Sleepless nights' over decision to sell Ballina building

    News Hundreds of kids use the centre, but it will be sold by Christmas

    9 ways scammers are trying to steal your money

    premium_icon 9 ways scammers are trying to steal your money

    Crime Aussies have lost $100m to scammers this year

    Lease for beachfront cafe site to be terminated

    premium_icon Lease for beachfront cafe site to be terminated

    News Future of the iconic Ballina site has been up in the air for years

    Local Partners