Jye Barlow & Toby Barlow, NCAS Basketball Athletes study the first education module which was released this week.
Sport

How 250 talented athletes are staying motivated

Mitchell Craig
3rd Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOME of the North Coast’s most promising athletes have swapped the sporting field for a keyboard to help them stay on their game.

The North Coast Academy of Sport is offering all current athletes’ access to an extensive online education program that covers a range of areas.

Acting Executive Chairman of the Academy, Dr Dave Arthur, said it was important to keep athletes connected in these challenging times.

“While the action on the field has had to be cancelled, we felt it extremely important to keep the athletes engaged and motivated,” he said.

“Athletes are being offered fortnightly, online programs covering Nutrition, Media for Athletes, Sports Medicine and Injury Prevention, Youth Leadership, Sport Psychology, Financial Fitness for Athletes, Drugs in Sport & Community and Integrity in Sport.

“Each module is quite detailed and will provide a valuable foundation as the athletes progress their careers.”

The North Coast Academy of Sport covers a region from Port Macquarie in the south to Tweed Head in the north and involves more than 250 athletes across 10 sport programs.

“While it is disappointing that we are unable to provide sporting opportunities to the athletes, we have grasped this time to highlight that there are a myriad of off field elements and qualities that go into being a successful athlete,” Dr Arthur said.

ncas north coast academy of sport online training
Lismore Northern Star

