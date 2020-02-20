Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How 15 seconds sealed MH370 passengers’ fate

20th Feb 2020 9:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The pilot of MH370 had done everything he could to hide his actions from aviation officials before the flight went missing.

 

Malaysia Airlines Captain Zaharie Shah goes through airport security before taking charge of Flight MH370. File picture
Malaysia Airlines Captain Zaharie Shah goes through airport security before taking charge of Flight MH370. File picture

But a "satellite handshake" system not even pilots knew about provided the vital clue into what happened to MH370 and its last known position.

One theory now explains in terrifying detail much of what happened on that final journey - including the 15 seconds that sealed the passengers' fate and the reason none of them attempted to phone or text.

A new Sky documentary - MH370 The Untold Story - lays out every aspect of how the sinister plot would have unfolded at it brings together experts and key players for the first time.

News Corp Australia subscribers can watch the full documentary in six parts published over three days on this website. Don't miss part 4, available from 8pm (AEDT) tonight.

More Stories

Show More
crash mh370 missing passengers plane

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Terrifying’: Baby diagnosed with rare, aggressive cancer

        premium_icon ‘Terrifying’: Baby diagnosed with rare, aggressive cancer

        News A LISMORE couple was terrified to find their nine-month old unable to stand early this month.

        Fatal hit-and-run accused moves in with his mother

        premium_icon Fatal hit-and-run accused moves in with his mother

        Crime Fatal hit-and-run-accused granted bail in Supreme Court

        Photos, lies and fears: Dead teacher mystery deepens

        premium_icon Photos, lies and fears: Dead teacher mystery deepens

        News Man charged over kidnapping of Anthony Stott denied bail

        Farmer accused of calf disfigurement, theft faces court

        premium_icon Farmer accused of calf disfigurement, theft faces court

        News THE 36-year-old Casino farmer has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

        • 20th Feb 2020 10:00 AM