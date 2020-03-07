How $100,000 will help town with bushfire recovery

ON PATROL: Rural Fire Service crews including Kunghur Fire Brigade played a critical role in containing the Kyogle Rd bushfires near Uki

IMPROVEMENTS to evacuation centres, reconstruction of lost buildings, stock fences and water tanks are part of a NSW Government plan to help Kyogle to recover from bushfires.

The announcement also includes funding for marketing activities to encourage people to spend money locally and infrastructure on rural properties.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Premier, Steph Cooke, today announced the projects and initiatives - helped from a $100,000 package from NSW Government.

The parliamentarian said Kyogle will receive the suite of projects to support local business, restore infrastructure, help the community prepare for future emergencies and allow healing to begin.

The initiative has been funded through the NSW Government’s Bushfire Economic Recovery and Community Resilience Fund.

Ms Cooke said that while the immediate focus is on clean-up and rebuilding lives, news of the projects will give Kyogle residents and business owners a morale boost.

“Drought and bushfire have tested people in Kyogle to their limits, taking homes, farmland, crops and customers. So news that fences will be restored and businesses will be supported with a hit of economic stimulus will greatly lift local spirits,” Ms Cooke said.

Parliamentary secretary to the Deputy Premier, Steph Cooke MP, with an RFS Incident Controller.

“Marketing activities will direct customers through the doors of local businesses, helping retailers and service providers get back on their feet, while the improvements to the evacuation centre will give people confidence that Kyogle is prepared for future fire events.”

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said the funding was a welcome addition for the region’s bushfire recovery.

“Kyogle Council has put together a package of programs designed to facilitate restoration and recovery of affected properties and to improve preparedness and resilience of the community, local businesses, and community lead evacuation centres against future events,” Mrs Mulholland said.

“The funding from the NSW Government will be combined with that received from the Australian Government to bring the package value up to $1.4 million.

“Council’s main role is to ensure that the rollout of this funding occurs as quickly as possible to support the community recovery process.”

For a full list of all available bushfire funding assistance and support programs, go to www.service.nsw.gov.au