Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON PATROL: Rural Fire Service crews including Kunghur Fire Brigade played a critical role in containing the Kyogle Rd bushfires near Uki
ON PATROL: Rural Fire Service crews including Kunghur Fire Brigade played a critical role in containing the Kyogle Rd bushfires near Uki
News

How $100,000 will help town with bushfire recovery

Javier Encalada
7th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IMPROVEMENTS to evacuation centres, reconstruction of lost buildings, stock fences and water tanks are part of a NSW Government plan to help Kyogle to recover from bushfires.

The announcement also includes funding for marketing activities to encourage people to spend money locally and infrastructure on rural properties.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Premier, Steph Cooke, today announced the projects and initiatives - helped from a $100,000 package from NSW Government.

The parliamentarian said Kyogle will receive the suite of projects to support local business, restore infrastructure, help the community prepare for future emergencies and allow healing to begin.

The initiative has been funded through the NSW Government’s Bushfire Economic Recovery and Community Resilience Fund.

Ms Cooke said that while the immediate focus is on clean-up and rebuilding lives, news of the projects will give Kyogle residents and business owners a morale boost.

“Drought and bushfire have tested people in Kyogle to their limits, taking homes, farmland, crops and customers. So news that fences will be restored and businesses will be supported with a hit of economic stimulus will greatly lift local spirits,” Ms Cooke said.

Parliamentary secretary to the Deputy Premier, Steph Cooke MP, with an RFS Incident Controller.
Parliamentary secretary to the Deputy Premier, Steph Cooke MP, with an RFS Incident Controller.

“Marketing activities will direct customers through the doors of local businesses, helping retailers and service providers get back on their feet, while the improvements to the evacuation centre will give people confidence that Kyogle is prepared for future fire events.”

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said the funding was a welcome addition for the region’s bushfire recovery.

“Kyogle Council has put together a package of programs designed to facilitate restoration and recovery of affected properties and to improve preparedness and resilience of the community, local businesses, and community lead evacuation centres against future events,” Mrs Mulholland said.

“The funding from the NSW Government will be combined with that received from the Australian Government to bring the package value up to $1.4 million.

“Council’s main role is to ensure that the rollout of this funding occurs as quickly as possible to support the community recovery process.”

For a full list of all available bushfire funding assistance and support programs, go to www.service.nsw.gov.au

bushfires2019 danielle mulholland kyogle nsw government steph cooke mp
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man released from custody for gunshot injury treatment

        premium_icon Man released from custody for gunshot injury treatment

        News THE Northern Rivers man attended an appointment with a neurosurgeon upon his release.

        Finally, water in popular bay given the OK for swimming

        premium_icon Finally, water in popular bay given the OK for swimming

        News BUT the forecast weather this weekend is not great for swimming.

        Help save Ballina’s popular food and wine festival

        premium_icon Help save Ballina’s popular food and wine festival

        News THE hardworking organisers say it’s time for new volunteers to keep the event...

        Latest shark science findings to surface in Byron

        premium_icon Latest shark science findings to surface in Byron

        News A ROADSHOW will share the key findings of the NSW Shark Management Strategy.