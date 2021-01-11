HOUSING HELL: Residents wait two years for flood repairs

RESIDENTS in a gated housing estate in Kirwan say they are living with extreme mould, damaged ceilings and walls and leaky roofs two years after the Townsville floods.

They also say when they raise the issues with their body corporate manager they are abused and told to fix it themselves.

"We are living in unacceptable conditions because we haven't had repairs done for two years," Parkwood Villas resident Lisa Hollis said.

"Our properties are deteriorating the longer they leave it. It's not healthy. We are living in disgusting mould-riddled properties."

Another resident, Liza, said they paid high body corporate fees of more than $6600 a year and yet their body corporate manager abused them if they dared to ask for help.

"Nobody cares about our townhouses' damage as no one on the (body corporate committee) has damage. Not one owner is satisfied with the way we are treated since none of our townhouses have been fixed from the 2019 water inundations. We now have further damage from this last rain," Liza said.

Moisture and mould has damaged this walk-in robe in a townhouse at Parkwood Villas.

Resident James Galbraith said that when he purchased his townhouse in the estate last year he had been assured repairs would be made.

"We've had water pouring through the ceiling," Mr Galbraith said.

Ms Hollis said the difficulties for the 124-unit estate predated the floods.

She said their body corporate committee hired a contractor to fix roofs and conduct maintenance but when damage occurred from the floods a dispute arose.

Ms Hollis said insurers had accepted claims for damage but were refusing to undertake repairs until the pre-existing issues were resolved.

She said the body corporate committee was taking the position not to use body corporate funds to undertake repairs.

"I think they could have got the townhouses repaired and fought the contractors afterwards," Ms Hollis said.

Damage to plaster ceilings from water ingress through the roof is awaiting repair in a townhouse at Parkwood Villas in Kirwan

The latest insurance update provided to residents by the body corporate committee in September last year says that the contractor has been asked to repair faults and that if the contractor refuses they will seek assessment by Queensland Building and Construction Commission.

"The committee is fully aware that the delay in having the necessary repairs attended is less than ideal for all involved. However to avoid significant additional expenses for all owners by having the repairs paid for out of body corporate funds, the course taken is the most reasonable under the circumstances," the update says.

In an email to Mr Galbraith on Friday, Nicky Lonergan, CEO for body corporate manager Archers, acknowledges "this is a difficult situation".

Ms Lonergan says it appears the committee has actively tried to address the issue and remains committed to resolving it and that Archers "can only assist the committee as they instruct us to".

She also apologises to Mr Galbraith for "any perceived unprofessional behaviour you feel you have experienced".

The chair of the body corporate committee did not respond to calls and emails for comment.

