Housing development to be built minutes from new hospital

The new Kingscoast Estate with the Tweed Valley Hospital site in the top right corner.

A NEW Cudgen development made up of nearly 100 homes is being advertised as just three minutes away from the new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital.

The "Kingscoast" estate is located less than a kilometre from the new hospital site and is owned by major Kingscliff developer Dr Stephen Segal.

Dr Segal was one of several landowners who put in expressions of interest to have the new hospital built on his Gales Holding land at Chinderah.

The development application for the 96 lot residential subdivision on Crescent Street was approved by the Tweed Shire Council in August 1994, with a construction certificate issued in 2016.

The land has since been raised by sand to overcome potential flooding issues.

An application for the construction of a $120,000 temporary sales office on the site was approved in March of this year.

The distance between Kingscoast Estate (top left) and the Tweed Valley Hospital site (right). Rick Koenig

A statement from Kingscoast claims the "new neighbourhood" is the first residential land release in the Kingscliff area in four years.

It said the land surrounding the estate is preserved as "greenspace through a mixture of open space and ecologically significant zonings".

"There is also a primary school, oval and park within a five minute walk and the new Tweed Valley Hospital, due for completion in 2022, will be under three minutes' drive," the statement reads.

Kingscoast spokesperson Brinton Keith said interest in the new housing estate had been "overwhelming".

"There is very little land in the region, particularly so close to the beach," he said.

"It's the village life that people are craving. While the area is gaining recognition for its tourism and dining experiences, it remains a relaxed and down to earth community."

The Kingscoast Estate will be officially released for sale from June 29.