HOUSING CRISIS: Urgent action is needed, leaders warn

Community leaders are calling for help from politicians to address the Northern Rivers' housing issues. bodnarchuk

THE Northern Rivers' housing crisis is now affecting a "significant proportion" of the community, so industry leaders have banded together to launch a new campaign to address the issue.

Community members, professionals and organisations are calling for politicians to make the region's housing crisis "front-and-centre" ahead of the NSW election in March.

They have warned it is now a "make or break" issue for voters.

Social Futures chief executive Tony Davies said further delay was no longer an option for governments, with urgent increases in social and affordable housing options for the Northern Rivers needed.

"A significant proportion of our community is in severe housing stress - it's no longer a problem affecting a small minority," he said.

"People from all walks of life are struggling to cope with day-to-day living costs and are constantly walking on the edge of homelessness.

"The election is just four months away and I encourage people to take this issue directly to their local members and candidates - write to them or make an appointment and let them know this is the issue that will influence your vote in March."

The Northern Rivers Housing Forum, held in October and attended by more than 100 people, heard the lack of affordable housing and disparity between rental costs and wages was a major contributor to the Northern Rivers having nearly 20 per cent of the state's rough sleepers.

Hope Haven Refuge case manager Susan Byrne said the accommodation crisis was impacting women and children fleeing domestic and family violence.

"In protecting themselves and their children from the perpetrator, they become homeless," she said.

"Crisis accommodation is provided for up to six weeks, but the lack of safe long-term housing increases the likelihood of women returning to their abuser out of desperation for shelter.

Find out more about the Northern Rivers Housing Forum here: socialfutures.org.au/whats-it-going-to-take