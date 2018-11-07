Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Noosa houseboat owner returned to their vessel to discover someone had broken in and trashed it. FILE PHOTO.
A Noosa houseboat owner returned to their vessel to discover someone had broken in and trashed it. FILE PHOTO. John McCutcheon
Crime

Houseboat owner's horrific find after teenage break-in

Amber Hooker
by
7th Nov 2018 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER who broke into a houseboat to "chill" with friends faced the blame for faeces, food and alcohol scattered throughout the vessel.

The court heard the owner of the 52-foot houseboat usually stayed aboard on weekends, but had left it locked and anchored on the Noosa River for a time they were away.

Upon return, they discovered someone had forced entry through the rear door and made the disgusting mess inside including faeces smeared on the kitchen floor.

Forensics officers found Ben Isaac Taylor's fingerprints on three bottles which had been moved into the hallway.

The now 20-year-old pleaded guilty to enter a premises with intent in the Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday, a charge which the duty lawyer argued sounded "worse than it was".

The court heard Taylor admitted to having been inside the vessel, but claimed he left when friends who invited him aboard began to trash the place.

Water police conducted inquiries with the six people Taylor had named, but all swore they had not been on the houseboat and did not have permission to enter it.

The offence occurred sometime between November 21 and December 12, 2016.

The court heard as of October 15 Taylor had successfully completed probation for an unrelated offence which happened after the houseboat incident.

"Although it is not as bad as it may have first seemed, it's pretty disgusting," Magistrates Rod Madsen told the court.

"I can imagine how I would have felt.

"Given your age at the time and history at the time... I won't record a conviction."

Taylor was placed on 12 months' probation.

noosa magistrates court scd court sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Shock as flying sex toy package hits woman's car

    premium_icon Shock as flying sex toy package hits woman's car

    Offbeat A DILDO box hit this North Coast woman's car as she was driving along, and she says it was "the most hilarious thing ever". ***WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT***

    • 7th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
    Shark bite terror: Man dragged off surfboard by shark

    Shark bite terror: Man dragged off surfboard by shark

    News Work under way to identify what species of shark attacked surfer

    Man to have surgery after stabbing in Lismore

    premium_icon Man to have surgery after stabbing in Lismore

    Crime Girards Hill street closed over alleged stabbing on Tuesaday

    Why shark nets would not have prevented attack

    premium_icon Why shark nets would not have prevented attack

    News Mayor says protocols will be "tightened up" on local beaches

    Local Partners