House swap site rises from the flood to win a business excellence award

AUSSIE House Swap has been recognised as an ABA100 Winner in The Australian Business Awards 2017 for Business Excellence.

Four months ago their office was completely inundated with water in the March flood, losing everything apart from four computers and a whiteboard.

The staff worked hard to keep the company afloat, and have now been rewarded with a prestigious award.

Nick Fuad, General Manager of Aussie House Swap said: "Debbie certainly knocked us around like many other businesses in Lismore, but our community is resilient and it's great to see so many other local businesses coming back to life.

"As Australia's oldest all Australian owned home exchange site, we strive to be more than just a website. We aim to provide high quality customer service to all our clients.

" With our award winning upgrade we worked hard to ensure our online platform was more user friendly and had improved functionality and more modern design.”

In 2016 Aussie House Swap undertook a complete upgrade and redesign of their website. Months went into planning the design aspects and collecting feedback from staff and website members. The result was a new, improved site with new functions including a live chat, refined search filter, help pages and a new account layout for easier site navigation. As a small business competing in the fast moving online space, Aussie House Swap saw the need to reflect on member experience, to compete with the large corporate owned sites and 'move with the times'.

