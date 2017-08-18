25°
News

House swap site rises from the flood to win a business excellence award

Cathy Adams
18th Aug 2017
The team from Aussie House Swap, based in Lismore, have won a 2017 Australian Business Award.
The team from Aussie House Swap, based in Lismore, have won a 2017 Australian Business Award. Contributed

AUSSIE House Swap has been recognised as an ABA100 Winner in The Australian Business Awards 2017 for Business Excellence.

Four months ago their office was completely inundated with water in the March flood, losing everything apart from four computers and a whiteboard.

The staff worked hard to keep the company afloat, and have now been rewarded with a prestigious award.

Nick Fuad, General Manager of Aussie House Swap said: "Debbie certainly knocked us around like many other businesses in Lismore, but our community is resilient and it's great to see so many other local businesses coming back to life.

"As Australia's oldest all Australian owned home exchange site, we strive to be more than just a website. We aim to provide high quality customer service to all our clients.

" With our award winning upgrade we worked hard to ensure our online platform was more user friendly and had improved functionality and more modern design.”

In 2016 Aussie House Swap undertook a complete upgrade and redesign of their website. Months went into planning the design aspects and collecting feedback from staff and website members. The result was a new, improved site with new functions including a live chat, refined search filter, help pages and a new account layout for easier site navigation. As a small business competing in the fast moving online space, Aussie House Swap saw the need to reflect on member experience, to compete with the large corporate owned sites and 'move with the times'.

Now in their twelfth year, The Australian Business Awards are an annual all-encompassing awards program which recognises organisations that demonstrate the core values of business innovation, product innovation, technological achievement and employee engagement via a set of comprehensive award categories.

Australian Business Awards Program Director, Ms Tara Johnston, said: "Today, companies are facing a competitive and continuously changing business landscape. In this context, the performance of companies depends more than ever on their flexibility, adaptability and responsiveness. New technological possibilities have the potential to transform the way companies operate within their respective industries with long-term gains in efficiency, productivity and customer loyalty.

"Each year the ABA100 Winners are recognised for their commitment to business and product innovation and for their achievements in transforming business practices and end user experiences.

"The Australian Business Awards are proud to acknowledge the role of these leading corporate, government and non-government organisations for implementing innovative, well-managed high-performing business initiatives and for the research and development of their innovative products and services,” Ms Johnston added.

The Australian Business Awards program provides notable opportunities for high-performing organisations which implement world-class business initiatives and develop innovative products and services to be acknowledged and honoured for their achievements both nationally and internationally.

The World Business Awards Framework (WBA Framework) is utilised as a structured model of assessment that enables the participating organisations to be benchmarked against world class performance standards.

Organisational participation includes private companies, publicly listed companies, multi-national subsidiaries, non-government organisations, educational institutions, franchise systems, partnerships, government departments, government agencies, local government and statutory bodies operating in Australia.

For more information on The Australian Business Awards and the 2017 ABA100 Winners go to www.australianbusinessawards.com.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  aussie house swap australian business awards lismore northern rivers business

