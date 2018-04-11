House sitting business up for national award

Nick Fuad, Kylie Fuad, Elyse Knowles and Gabby Watson will put on their finest threads and proudly represent the Northern Rivers business community.

LISMORE-based business Aussie House Sitters has been named a finalist in the Australian Small Business Champions Pet Services Award for 2018.

For more than 10 years the business has provided a service which sees house sitters provide free pet care, garden care and home security in return for free accommodation.

Since winning the Best Online or Homebased Business award in the 2016 Lismore Chamber of Commerce Awards, Aussie House Sitters has seen a lot of progress in two years, however it has not been without a few challenges along the way.

The AHS office based in Magellan St was hit hard by the Lismore flood in 2017.

Owner and General Manager Nick Fuad reflected on how much had happened in just 12 months.

"This time last year the water had reached above our office ceiling,” Mr Fuad said.

"We lost everything except for three computers and a white board.

"It's amazing to think that at the same time last year we were hosing out our office, throwing everything out on the footpath and this year we are getting ready to fly to Sydney for an award ceremony.”

It took six months to recover from the flood and slowly put the office back together, although Nick acknowledges he was one of the lucky ones.

"Being an online business at least we could keep our business going while we were restoring our office.

"It was heartbreaking to see many small businesses going through so much, but so inspiring to see the community support and hear the many stories of survival.”

On Saturday April 21, Aussie House Sitters will be in Sydney competing with many city-based pet service businesses in the hope of winning a Small Business Champion Award.

They want to show the resilience, professional customer service and quality products that many regional businesses provide.