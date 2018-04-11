Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nick Fuad, Kylie Fuad, Elyse Knowles and Gabby Watson will put on their finest threads and proudly represent the Northern Rivers business community.
Nick Fuad, Kylie Fuad, Elyse Knowles and Gabby Watson will put on their finest threads and proudly represent the Northern Rivers business community.
Business

House sitting business up for national award

JASMINE BURKE
by
11th Apr 2018 12:00 PM

LISMORE-based business Aussie House Sitters has been named a finalist in the Australian Small Business Champions Pet Services Award for 2018.

For more than 10 years the business has provided a service which sees house sitters provide free pet care, garden care and home security in return for free accommodation.

Since winning the Best Online or Homebased Business award in the 2016 Lismore Chamber of Commerce Awards, Aussie House Sitters has seen a lot of progress in two years, however it has not been without a few challenges along the way.

The AHS office based in Magellan St was hit hard by the Lismore flood in 2017.

Owner and General Manager Nick Fuad reflected on how much had happened in just 12 months.

"This time last year the water had reached above our office ceiling,” Mr Fuad said.

"We lost everything except for three computers and a white board.

"It's amazing to think that at the same time last year we were hosing out our office, throwing everything out on the footpath and this year we are getting ready to fly to Sydney for an award ceremony.”

It took six months to recover from the flood and slowly put the office back together, although Nick acknowledges he was one of the lucky ones.

"Being an online business at least we could keep our business going while we were restoring our office.

"It was heartbreaking to see many small businesses going through so much, but so inspiring to see the community support and hear the many stories of survival.”

On Saturday April 21, Aussie House Sitters will be in Sydney competing with many city-based pet service businesses in the hope of winning a Small Business Champion Award.

Nick Fuad, Kylie Fuad, Elyse Knowles and Gabby Watson will put on their finest threads and proudly represent the Northern Rivers business community.

They want to show the resilience, professional customer service and quality products that many regional businesses provide.

lismore small business northern rivers business
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Main Beach tragedy as man drowns in Yamba

    BREAKING: Main Beach tragedy as man drowns in Yamba

    Breaking TRAGEDY struck on Yamba's Main Beach this morning as a man reportedly died from what police said was an apparent drowning.

    • 11th Apr 2018 11:00 AM
    Public brawler, shoplifter, cops 7 month jail sentence

    Public brawler, shoplifter, cops 7 month jail sentence

    Crime A shop owner had to chase her down the street

    High range drink driver nabbed in KFC carpark

    High range drink driver nabbed in KFC carpark

    News "Yeah, I've had too many," he allegedly told Casino police

    • 11th Apr 2018 11:12 AM
    $10,000 worth of rare bikes stolen

    $10,000 worth of rare bikes stolen

    News Lismore bike shop owners devestated by break-in

    • 11th Apr 2018 10:32 AM

    Local Partners