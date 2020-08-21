Menu
NSW Rural Fire Service crews from Terrey Hills and Duffy's Forest brigades conduct a hazard reduction along Mona Vale Road in St Ives. Picture: Jeremy Piper
House saved as vehicle fire spreads to nearby paddocks

Cathy Adams
by
21st Aug 2020 1:10 PM
TWELVE firefighters have saved a house after a vehicle fire spread to nearby grassland and threatened the property.

RFS crews from Woodview, Mummulgum, Sextonville, Casino and Ellangowan responded to initial calls reporting a vehicle fire near Leeveille.

The fire spread to surrounding paddocks and is burning west of the Summerland Way, and south of Leeville Station Rd.

Crews were able to protect a nearby house which was briefly under threat.

The fire has now spread into difficult to access terrain and is listed as out of control.

Meanwhile, good weather conditions have helped firefighters control a fire which has burned about 300ha at Duranbah.

An RFS spokesman said good weather and cooler temperatures overnight helped firefighters to bring the fire under control and there have been no flareups.

He said a tactical burn in the northeast corner of the fireground had been successful.

Aircraft had been flying over the fire, using infrared to detect hotspots, and they were being extinguished as found.

The spokesman said while the fire was not 100 per cent contained, areas that were still burning were well within existing containment lines.

He said the situation was looking good for the days ahead.

Lismore Northern Star

