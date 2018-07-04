Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michelle said she had “wanted to die” during the experience. Picture: Channel 7
Michelle said she had “wanted to die” during the experience. Picture: Channel 7
TV

House Rules contestant’s on camera meltdown

4th Jul 2018 6:33 PM

AS House Rules nears its end, contestants are working round the clock to ensure they will get a spot in the finals.

But on Wednesday night's episode NSW contestant Michelle risks losing her and mum Kim's place in the competition after suffering a panic attack.

The huntsman threatening to end Michelle and Kim’s time on House Rules. Picture: Channel 7
The huntsman threatening to end Michelle and Kim’s time on House Rules. Picture: Channel 7

The 27-year-old was forced to pull out of setting up the patio area after coming face-to-face with her biggest fear - spiders.

Michelle began hyperventilating and crying after realising she had carried a lounge into the backyard which was home to a huntsman.

Michelle was comforted by production staff as she struggled to breathe. Picture: Channel 7
Michelle was comforted by production staff as she struggled to breathe. Picture: Channel 7

Sobbing, Michelle fled the renovation site and had to be comforted by production staff as she struggled to breathe.

"I have a really bad phobia of spiders and there was huntsmen all over the back of the lounge I just carried … I feel like I am going to faint," Michelle explained.

She later revealed in a piece to camera that she had "wanted to die" after her close brush with the spiders.

"I have a really bad phobia, it's not just I'm scared of them it's an actual phobia, I feel like I've got an illness," Michelle said.

Michelle said she had “wanted to die” during the experience. Picture: Channel 7
Michelle said she had “wanted to die” during the experience. Picture: Channel 7

Unfortunately Michelle's panic attack coincided with the last 10 minutes of their challenge, with Kim struggling to finish their sections of the garden.

To find out if Michelle manages to finish the challenge, watch House Rules tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 7.

house rules reality television

Top Stories

    Good boy: retiring police dog gets a fond farewell

    premium_icon Good boy: retiring police dog gets a fond farewell

    News POLICE said it was a bittersweet day as furry colleague departs.

    Baby humpback whale carcass moved from beach

    Baby humpback whale carcass moved from beach

    Environment The cause of death is unknown but samples will be looked at.

    The 22 groups sharing $140,000 for new projects

    premium_icon The 22 groups sharing $140,000 for new projects

    Community Projects include new toilet facilities and a creek rehabilitation

    Man's shock as possum drops into his stove fire

    Man's shock as possum drops into his stove fire

    Environment Sooty is the luckiest possum on the Northern Rivers

    Local Partners