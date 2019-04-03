House on a truck causes traffic delays

HOUSE HOLDUP: Traffic was backed up along Ballina Rd from Goonellabah to Wollonbar after two semi-trailers moving a timber house were pulled over by police and RMS on Wednesday morning.

HOUSE HOLDUP: Traffic was backed up along Ballina Rd from Goonellabah to Wollonbar after two semi-trailers moving a timber house were pulled over by police and RMS on Wednesday morning. Alison Paterson

TRAFFIC into Lismore was held up past Wollongbar this morning due to overloaded trucks moving houses.

Police were seen pulling over two large semi-trailers on Ballina Rd, Goonellabah, between Holland St and Richmond Hill, which were moving a timber home cut in half.

Roads and Maritime Services inspectors were also at the scene and directed the truck drivers to move their vehicles off the road to ensure a smooth traffic flow into town.

The semi-trailers were accompanied by several escort vehicles advising drivers of the wide load.

It is understood the RMS bans these kinds of loads on roads between 7.30am and 9.30am.

It is not yet known if the company hauling the house will face fines.