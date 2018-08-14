House of the year: Builder wins top title

HOUSE OF THE YEAR: Steve Coates Constructions took out three awards at the Master Builders Awards on Friday last week. The mansion situated at 2a Clarke Street, Bargara won house of the year for the Wide Bay Burnett region.

HOUSE OF THE YEAR: Steve Coates Constructions took out three awards at the Master Builders Awards on Friday last week. The mansion situated at 2a Clarke Street, Bargara won house of the year for the Wide Bay Burnett region. CONTRIBUTED

A BUNDABERG builder has taken out one of the most prestigeous titles at the Wide Bay Master Builders Awards for a high-profile oceanfront home at Bargara.

Number 2a Clarke Street was described as having a "simplistic yet refined form" that "soars beyond its means."

HOUSE OF THE YEAR: Steve Coates Constructions took out three awards at the Master Builders Awards on Friday last week. The mansion situated at 2a Clarke Street, Bargara won house of the year for the Wide Bay Burnett region. CONTRIBUTED

Steve Coates of Coates Construction said the 12-month build required extensive planning, including the use of 3D models to gain a true indication of the final product.

"This really is our market," Mr Coates said.

"The home took out best home valued between $1.2M-$2M for the Master Builders awards, so it's of a high-end value."

HOUSE OF THE YEAR: Steve Coates Constructions took out three awards at the Master Builders Awards on Friday last week. The mansion situated at 2a Clarke Street, Bargara won house of the year for the Wide Bay Burnett region. CONTRIBUTED

The design encompasses a playful collaboration between form and function that inspires the use of interconnecting spaces for social interaction.

Mr Coates said working in the upper-class housing market was their specialty.

"The design, as well as the worksmanship and finish, and it's uniqueness of living spaces is what won it the award," he said.

HOUSE OF THE YEAR: Steve Coates Constructions took out three awards at the Master Builders Awards on Friday last week. The mansion situated at 2a Clarke Street, Bargara won house of the year for the Wide Bay Burnett region. CONTRIBUTED

"The two-storey house known as 'the gym' boasts a climate controlled wine cellar, games room, bar, indoor outdoor kitchen, indoor pizza oven and a three sided fireplace for the winter months."

The most challenging aspect of the build, Mr Coates said, was the roof.

"The roof had a twisted roofline which meant every roof truss and all of the rafters were different lengths and all had to be hand cut," he said.

With each step through the home the design consciously controls the viewer's visual journey. The house, described as an entertainers delight, also took out the best residential kitchen award.

HOUSE OF THE YEAR: Steve Coates Constructions took out three awards at the Master Builders Awards on Friday last week. The mansion situated at 2a Clarke Street, Bargara won house of the year for the Wide Bay Burnett region. CONTRIBUTED

"The layout has been designed so the kitchen is a centrepiece for the house," the multi-award winning builder said.

"The space can sit about 10 people around the kitchen bench and the area also has a private built in scullery to prepare and store food, or hide away used items out of sight."